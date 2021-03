Tope Delano: “How abuse in my marriage made my daughter dread getting married to a man”

Tope Delano: “How abuse in my marriage made my daughter dread getting married to a man”

Nigerian writer, Tope Delano, has recounted how the physical, emotional, and verbal abuse she allegedly suffered in her ... Lailas News - Nigeria News | Laila's BlogTope Delano: “How abuse in my marriage made my daughter dread getting married to a man”Nigerian writer, Tope Delano, has recounted how the physical, emotional, and verbal abuse she allegedly suffered in her ...



News Credibility Score: 99%