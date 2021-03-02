Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Edo records 38 new COVID-19 cases, 4 resultant deaths
News Diary Online  - Edo recorded 38 new cases of COVID-19 and four resultant deaths in the last 24 hours. The state’s COVID-19 Incident Manager, Dr Andrew Obi, disclosed [...]
The post Edo records 38 new COVID-19 cases, 4 resultant deaths first appeared on ...

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Edo records 38 new cases, four deaths from COVID-19 The Guardian:
Edo records 38 new cases, four deaths from COVID-19
Nigeria Records 479 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Hits 156,496 With 1,923 Deaths Aledeh:
Nigeria Records 479 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Hits 156,496 With 1,923 Deaths


   More Picks
1 Edo records 38 new COVID-19 cases, 4 resultant deaths - News Diary Online, 12 hours ago
2 Tope Delano: “How abuse in my marriage made my daughter dread getting married to a man” - Lailas News, 13 hours ago
3 The EFCC has requested Bola Tinubu’s asset declaration documents from the Code of Conduct Bureau, according to a Peoples Gazette report. This politically-charged inquiry that could see the former Lagos governor and ruling party chieftain arrested and pros - Ono Bello, 21 hours ago
4 End SARS: Police has slammed terrorism charge on me - Rights activist, Israel Joe claims - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
5 I don't care about that, just get your bag mama - American rapper, Young M.A reacts to the viral video of her ex, Mya Yafai  holding hands with Davido (Video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
6 Nigerian lady who works with Central Bank of Ireland wins bank’s highest award - Lailas News, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info