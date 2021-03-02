Edo records 38 new COVID-19 cases, 4 resultant deaths

The post Edo records 38 new COVID-19 cases, 4 resultant deaths first appeared on ... News Diary Online - Edo recorded 38 new cases of COVID-19 and four resultant deaths in the last 24 hours. The state’s COVID-19 Incident Manager, Dr Andrew Obi, disclosed [...]The post Edo records 38 new COVID-19 cases, 4 resultant deaths first appeared on ...



News Credibility Score: 99%