Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Many killed in multiple attacks by suspected bandits in Kaduna communities
News photo Daily Post  - Bandits have allegedly killed six persons in many attacks on communities in Igabi and Kauru Local Government Areas of Kaduna State. The state

45 mins ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

The Cable:
6 killed by bandits in fresh attack on Kaduna communities
Ten killed as bandits attack three villages in Kaduna Linda Ikeji Blog:
Ten killed as bandits attack three villages in Kaduna


   More Picks
1 It's ?premature? and ?unrealistic? to think the COVID-19 pandemic will be over by the end of the year - WHO warns - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
2 The EFCC has requested Bola Tinubu’s asset declaration documents from the Code of Conduct Bureau, according to a Peoples Gazette report. This politically-charged inquiry that could see the former Lagos governor and ruling party chieftain arrested and pros - Ono Bello, 12 hours ago
3 End SARS: Police has slammed terrorism charge on me - Rights activist, Israel Joe claims - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
4 I don't care about that, just get your bag mama - American rapper, Young M.A reacts to the viral video of her ex, Mya Yafai  holding hands with Davido (Video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
5 Prince Eke suggests the Nigerian government uses the money for Covid-19 vaccine to cure hunger first - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
6 Many killed in multiple attacks by suspected bandits in Kaduna communities - Daily Post, 45 mins ago
7 Nigerian lady who works with Central Bank of Ireland wins bank’s highest award - Lailas News, 13 hours ago
8 Food blockage: Lagos, other South-West towns groan under scarcity, soaring prices - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
9 Petrol scarcity, ploy to hike price, say marketers - The Punch, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info