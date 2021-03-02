Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
Channels Television
9
The Cable
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
NDLEA recovers 27 rifles from two criminals in Niger state (photos)
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Niger State Command have recovered 27 new rifles from two suspects during a routine stop and search operation in Kontagora area of t
3 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Legit:
Banditry: NDLEA seizes 27 rifles from suspects in Niger
Vanguard News:
NDLEA recovers 27 assault rifles in Niger
The Sun:
NDLEA recovers 27 rifles in Niger, destroys 5 hectares of cannabis farm in Ondo
TVC News:
NDLEA recovers 27 rifles in Niger, destroys 5 hectares of cannabis farm in Ondo
Ripples Nigeria:
NDLEA intercepts 27 rifles, arrests two suspects in Niger
Prompt News:
NDLEA intercepts 27 rifles in Niger, destroys 5 hectares of cannabis farm in Ondo
The Eagle Online:
NDLEA nabs two men with 27 rifles in Niger town beside Kagara + Photos
Pulse Nigeria:
NDLEA intercepts 27 rifles in Niger, destroys 5 hectares of cannabis farm in Ondo
News Diary Online:
NDLEA recovers 27 rifles in Niger, destroys 5 hectares of cannabis farm in Ondo
More Picks
1
Tope Delano: “How abuse in my marriage made my daughter dread getting married to a man” -
Lailas News,
8 hours ago
2
NDLEA recovers 27 rifles from two criminals in Niger state (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
3
How Victims of Killer Fulani Herders Fled To Benin Republic In Search Of Refuge — Eggua Royal Family -
Sahara Reporters,
11 hours ago
4
The EFCC has requested Bola Tinubu’s asset declaration documents from the Code of Conduct Bureau, according to a Peoples Gazette report. This politically-charged inquiry that could see the former Lagos governor and ruling party chieftain arrested and pros -
Ono Bello,
16 hours ago
5
Nigerian lady who works with Central Bank of Ireland wins bank’s highest award -
Lailas News,
18 hours ago
6
Mother-of-six asks court to intervene as her husband evicts her from her matrimonial home -
Digest Naija,
18 hours ago
