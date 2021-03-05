NFF president, Amaju Pinnick's wife, Julie, celebrates her birthday with lovely new photos





Football stars like Asisat Oshoala, Ahmed Musa, Jude Ighalo an Linda Ikeji Blog - Julie Pinnick, wife of NFF President Amaju Pinnick, shared lovely new photos as she turns a year older today March 5.Football stars like Asisat Oshoala, Ahmed Musa, Jude Ighalo an



News Credibility Score: 99%