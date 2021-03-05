Post News
News at a Glance
Minister of foreign affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama to present letters of credence to 25 Ambassadors-designate
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Twenty five (25) ambassadors-designate on Friday March 5, will recieve their letters of credence.
19 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Channels Television:
25 Newly Appointed Ambassadors Receive Letters Of Credence
The Nation:
UPDATED: 25 Ambassadors-designate to get letters of credence
TVC News:
Foreign Affairs Minister presents letters of credence to Career, Non- Career Ambassadors
1st for Credible News:
Onyeama: Foreign Affairs Minister implores ambassadors to project positive image of Nigeria
All Naija Media:
Minister Of Foreign Affairs To Present Letters Of Credence To 25 Ambassadors-designate
Tori News:
Minister Of Foreign Affairs To Present Letters Of Credence To 25 Ambassadors-designate
More Picks
1
Anita Joseph's husband replies Nigerians saying she has ''used his head" -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
2
Meghan Markle's Suits on-screen husband, Patrick Adams, blasts royal family and the British media as he defends the Duchess of Sussex -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
3
Man narrowly escapes death as speeding tipper rams into him in Rivers -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
4
Father and his children arrested over kidnapping in Ogun -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
5
18 year old Jamal Musiala commits future to Bayern Munich with new five-year contract (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
6
"Very useless admin" Ehi Ogbebor slams school after she was told her daughter won't be offered admission until both parents are jointly interviewed -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
7
We Shall Lead By Example' ' The promise from Nigeria's new military leadership -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
8
Toke Makinwa addresses those who age-shame women and ask them to go and marry before they clock 40 -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
9
Manchester United goalkeeper, David de Gea announces birth of his first child, a baby girl -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
10
Minister of foreign affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama to present letters of credence to 25 Ambassadors-designate -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
