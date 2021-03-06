Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


See how your favourite celebs showed up for the premiere of the 'Coming 2 America' in Lagos (photos)
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - The long-awaited sequel 'Coming 2 America'' was released globally on Friday, March 5, 2021.

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Another Source

This is How Your Favorite Celebs Showed Up for the Grand Premiere of “COMING 2 AMERICA” in Nigeria Monte Oz Live:
This is How Your Favorite Celebs Showed Up for the Grand Premiere of “COMING 2 AMERICA” in Nigeria


Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info