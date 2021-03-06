Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

LASG Unveils Joint Venture with CIG Motors to Set Up A World Class Motor Vehicle Assembly Plant And Kick Start ?Lagos Ride? Taxi Scheme
On Thursday, 4th of March 2021, the Executive Governor of Lagos State - Babjide Sanwo-olu announced the official joint venture between the Lagos State Government and CIG Motors Company

