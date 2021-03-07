Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


195 fresh cases of COVID19 recorded in Nigeria
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Nigeria on Saturday, March 6, recorded 195 new cases of COVID19. According to the Nigeria Center for Disease Control NCDC, Lagos recorded 70 new cases.

1 day ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Another Source

My Celebrity & I:
195 Fresh Cases of COVID19 Recorded in Nigeria


   More Picks
1 269 new cases of COVID-19 recorded in Nigeria - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
2 ''I got divorced''- South African influencer, Sarah Langa reveals how she made her first million - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
3 Late record label owner, Kashy Godson's brother comes for Barry JHay, insists he was killed - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
4 Nigeria Police on trail of wanted criminal who killed pregnant woman and two children - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
5 Austria suspends AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine batch after one person died and another fell ill after taking the shots - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
6 "Abomination happened to us but we will keep celebrating life" - Chimamanda Adichie's brother speaks on their mother's death 8 months after losing father - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
7 Gernot Rohr reacts after top neurosurgeon warns against rushing Victor Osimhen back to the field following brain trauma - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
8 Some powerful people challenged me for intervening in food blockade from the North to the South - Governor Yahaya Bello says - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
9 Nigerian man finds House Officer who saved his life at LUTH after he shared the story on Twitter - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
10 Body of 8-year-old boy cut out of crocodile that swallowed him whole in Indonesia - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info