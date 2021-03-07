Post News
News at a Glance
Body of 8-year-old boy cut out of crocodile that swallowed him whole in Indonesia
Linda Ikeji Blog
- The body of an 8-year-old boy has been pulled out of the stomach of a 26ft long crocodile after he was swallowed whole in Indonesia.
The deceased, Dimas Mulkan Saputra
22 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Naija Loaded:
How An 8 Years Old Boy Was Swallowed By A Crocodile (Graphic Photos)
Top Naija:
Tragedy!! Body of 8-year-old boy cut out of crocodile that swallowed him whole in Indonesia
Tori News:
Heartbreaking!! Body Of 8-year-old Boy Cut Out Of Crocodile That Swallowed Him In Indonesia (Photos)
