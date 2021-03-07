Post News
News at a Glance
Supreme court justice, Sylvester Ngwuta is dead
Linda Ikeji Blog
- A Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Sylvester Ngwuta, is dead.
Ngwuta died in the early hours of Sunday, March 7, after a protracted illness.
23 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Nation:
Supreme Court Judge, Ngwuta dies
Vanguard News:
Supreme Court Justice, Sylvester Ngwuta, is dead
This Day:
Supreme Court Justice, Sylvester Ngwuta, Dies Few Days to Retirement
The Herald:
Ngwuta: Nigeria’s third most senior judge dies
PM News:
Supreme Court Justice Ngwuta dies few weeks to retirement
The Nigeria Lawyer:
Supreme Court Announces The Demise Of Justice S.N Ngwuta
