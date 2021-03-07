Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Supreme court justice, Sylvester Ngwuta is dead
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - A Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Sylvester Ngwuta, is dead.

 

Ngwuta died in the early hours of Sunday, March 7, after a protracted illness.

23 hours ago
 Additional Sources

Supreme Court Judge, Ngwuta dies The Nation:
Supreme Court Judge, Ngwuta dies
Supreme Court Justice, Sylvester Ngwuta, is dead Vanguard News:
Supreme Court Justice, Sylvester Ngwuta, is dead
Supreme Court Justice, Sylvester Ngwuta, Dies Few Days to Retirement This Day:
Supreme Court Justice, Sylvester Ngwuta, Dies Few Days to Retirement
Ngwuta: Nigeria’s third most senior judge dies The Herald:
Ngwuta: Nigeria’s third most senior judge dies
Supreme Court Justice Ngwuta dies few weeks to retirement PM News:
Supreme Court Justice Ngwuta dies few weeks to retirement
Supreme Court Announces The Demise Of Justice S.N Ngwuta The Nigeria Lawyer:
Supreme Court Announces The Demise Of Justice S.N Ngwuta


