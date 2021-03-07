Nicolas Cage, 56, ties the knot for the 5th time with 26-year-old Japanese girlfriend Riko Shibata in Las Vegas (photos) Linda Ikeji Blog -







American actor and filmmaker, Nicolas Cage has tied the knot for the fifth time to 26-year-old Japanese girlfriend Riko Shibata in a Las Vegas ceremony which was attended by his American actor and filmmaker, Nicolas Cage has tied the knot for the fifth time to 26-year-old Japanese girlfriend Riko Shibata in a Las Vegas ceremony which was attended by his



News Credibility Score: 99%