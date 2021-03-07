Post News
News at a Glance
Some powerful people challenged me for intervening in food blockade from the North to the South - Governor Yahaya Bello says
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello, has said that some leaders who are close to the seat of power challenged him after he intervened in the blockade of food supply from the North to the south.
18 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Cable:
Yahaya Bello: Some powerful people challenged me for intervening in food blockade
My Celebrity & I:
Some Powerful People Challenged me for Intervening in Food Blockade From the North to the South – Governor Yahaya Bello says
Instablog 9ja:
Some powerful people challenged me for intervening in food blockade from the North to the South - Governor Yahaya Bello
Studio CB55:
Some powerful people challenged me for intervening in food blockade from the North to the South – Governor Yahaya Bello says
Salone:
UPDATE – Some powerful people challenged me for intervening in food blockade from the North to the South – Governor Yahaya Bello says
More Picks
1
269 new cases of COVID-19 recorded in Nigeria -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
2
''I got divorced''- South African influencer, Sarah Langa reveals how she made her first million -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
3
Late record label owner, Kashy Godson's brother comes for Barry JHay, insists he was killed -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
4
Nigeria Police on trail of wanted criminal who killed pregnant woman and two children -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
5
Austria suspends AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine batch after one person died and another fell ill after taking the shots -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
6
"Abomination happened to us but we will keep celebrating life" - Chimamanda Adichie's brother speaks on their mother's death 8 months after losing father -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
7
Gernot Rohr reacts after top neurosurgeon warns against rushing Victor Osimhen back to the field following brain trauma -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
8
Some powerful people challenged me for intervening in food blockade from the North to the South - Governor Yahaya Bello says -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
9
Nigerian man finds House Officer who saved his life at LUTH after he shared the story on Twitter -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
10
Body of 8-year-old boy cut out of crocodile that swallowed him whole in Indonesia -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
