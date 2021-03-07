Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Generator fume kills two FUTO students
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - One of the deceased, Kenechukwu 

Generator fume has killed two students of the Federal University of Technology Owerri (FUTO) while a third person is recovering at the hospital.

 

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Another Source

How generator fume killed two FUTO students Top Naija:
How generator fume killed two FUTO students


Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info