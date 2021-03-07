Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Late record label owner, Kashy Godson's brother comes for Barry JHay, insists he was killed
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  -  



A screenshot purportedly from the brother of deceased recorded label owner, Kashy Godson, is currently making the rounds on Twitter.

 

The brother identified as Rina, is alleg

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Kashy Godson’s brother calls out Barry JHay, insists he was killed Lailas News:
Kashy Godson’s brother calls out Barry JHay, insists he was killed
Kashy Godson brother reacts to brother’s death, comes for Barry Jhay All Naija Media:
Kashy Godson brother reacts to brother’s death, comes for Barry Jhay
My Brother Was Killed – Kashy Godson’s Brother Calls Out Barry Jhay KOKO TV Nigeria:
My Brother Was Killed – Kashy Godson’s Brother Calls Out Barry Jhay


   More Picks
1 269 new cases of COVID-19 recorded in Nigeria - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
2 ''I got divorced''- South African influencer, Sarah Langa reveals how she made her first million - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
3 Late record label owner, Kashy Godson's brother comes for Barry JHay, insists he was killed - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
4 Nigeria Police on trail of wanted criminal who killed pregnant woman and two children - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
5 Austria suspends AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine batch after one person died and another fell ill after taking the shots - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
6 "Abomination happened to us but we will keep celebrating life" - Chimamanda Adichie's brother speaks on their mother's death 8 months after losing father - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
7 Gernot Rohr reacts after top neurosurgeon warns against rushing Victor Osimhen back to the field following brain trauma - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
8 Some powerful people challenged me for intervening in food blockade from the North to the South - Governor Yahaya Bello says - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
9 Nigerian man finds House Officer who saved his life at LUTH after he shared the story on Twitter - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
10 Body of 8-year-old boy cut out of crocodile that swallowed him whole in Indonesia - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info