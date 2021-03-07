Late record label owner, Kashy Godson's brother comes for Barry JHay, insists he was killed Linda Ikeji Blog -







A screenshot purportedly from the brother of deceased recorded label owner, Kashy Godson, is currently making the rounds on Twitter.







The brother identified as Rina, is alleg A screenshot purportedly from the brother of deceased recorded label owner, Kashy Godson, is currently making the rounds on Twitter.The brother identified as Rina, is alleg



News Credibility Score: 99%