Singer, Barry Jhay?s record label boss, Kashy Godson is dead, allegedly committed suicide (graphic)
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Record label boss, Babatunde Oyerinde Abidoun aka Kashy Godson is dead.

 

Kashy who is the owner of Cash Nation died in the early hours of today, March 7, in Ghana.

 

18 hours ago
Kashy Godson dead: Record label boss Kashy Godson is dead
Barry Jhay’s Record Label Boss, Kashy Godson Is Dead


