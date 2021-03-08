Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Austria suspends AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine batch after one person died and another fell ill after taking the shots
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  -  Austrian authorities have suspended inoculations with a batch of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine as a precaution while they investigate the death of one person after and the ill

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Austria suspends Astra-Zeneca vaccine as one dies after taking shot Daily Post:
Austria suspends Astra-Zeneca vaccine as one dies after taking shot
Austria suspends AstraZeneca COVID Vaccine as nurse dies after taking it The News Guru:
Austria suspends AstraZeneca COVID Vaccine as nurse dies after taking it
Austria suspends batch of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine after death Lailas News:
Austria suspends batch of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine after death
Austrian authorities have suspended this batch of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine as a precaution while investigating the death of one person and the illness of another after the shots. Gist Reel:
Austrian authorities have suspended this batch of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine as a precaution while investigating the death of one person and the illness of another after the shots.


