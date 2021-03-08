Post News
Nigerian groom rocks Dashiki and jean to his wedding, says his outfit does not define how their marriage would be
Yaba Left Online
- A Nigerian groom, Conam-Moses Orseer Anyamikeg went viral after he wore a Fulani Dashiki shirt over a pair of jeans to his wedding.
24 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
My Celebrity & I:
“Opinions about my Simple Outfit Does not Define how our Marriage would be” – Nigerian Man Who Wore Jeans and Dashiki Shirt to his Wedding says
Newzandar News:
“Opinions about my simple outfit does not define how our marriage would be” – Nigerian man who wore jeans and Dashiki shirt to his wedding says
Gist 36:
Nigerian Groom Rocks Dashiki and Jean to His Wedding, Nigerians React (Photos)
FL Vibe:
“My Outfit Does Not Define How Our Marriage Would Be” – Nigerian Man Who Wore Dashiki Shirt And Jeans To Wedding Says
Naija on Point:
“Debates About My Outfit Does Not Define How Our Marriage Would Be” – Nigerian Man Who Wore Dashiki Shirt And Jeans To Wedding Says
Tori News:
Nigerian Groom Rocks Dashiki and Jean to His Wedding, Nigerians React (Photos)
Linda Ikeji Blog:
"Opinions about my simple outfit does not define how our marriage would be" - Nigerian man who wore jeans and Dashiki shirt to his wedding says
Legit:
Trending photos of Benue man who showed up for his wedding in dashiki and jeans
Monte Oz Live:
“Opinions about my simple outfit does not define how our marriage would be” – Nigerian man who wore jeans and Dashiki shirt to his wedding says
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Nigerian man rocks Dashiki shirt and jeans for his white wedding [photos]
More Picks
1
Insecurity: Niger Governor to equip vigilante groups with automatic pump-action -
Daily Post,
12 hours ago
2
Enugu govt commences 1st flyover bridge project located at Nike Lake/T-Junction -
Legit,
12 hours ago
3
Lawyer Who Sued Pastor Adeyemi, Adeyanju, Falz, Davido, Others For #EndSARS Protest, Not Called To The Bar - NBA -
The Nigeria Lawyer,
18 hours ago
4
Olivier Dassault, French aviation billionaire, pilot die in helicopter crash -
The Nation,
20 hours ago
5
John Boyega, Uzo Aduba, Chadwick Boseman Win at the Critics Choice Awards 2021 | See Full Winners List -
Bella Naija,
18 hours ago
6
'Nigerians Need Jesus Christ Not AstraZeneca Vaccine' - Pastor Says As He Calls On FG To Stop Vaccination -
Tori News,
22 hours ago
7
Nigerian groom rocks Dashiki and jean to his wedding, says his outfit does not define how their marriage would be -
Yaba Left Online,
24 hours ago
