Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
Channels Television
9
The Cable
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
16 year old mother-of-4, fights husband after getting pregnant with 5th child for another man
Yaba Left Online
- A 16-year-old reportedly fought with her husband who has been taking care of her and her 4 children she had from a previous relationship.
14 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Linda Ikeji Blog:
16-year-old girl reportedly fights husband taking care of her and the 4 children she had from a previous romantic affair after he caught her cheating (video)
Salone:
WOW !!!: 16-year-old girl reportedly fights husband taking care of her and the 4 children she had from a previous romantic affair after he caught her cheating (video)
More Picks
1
"We heard from the grapevine that politicians offered bandits N57m not to release abducted Jangebe schoolgirls" ? APGA chieftain Abdullahi Shinkafi -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
2
7 Women Working Behind The Scenes, Contributing To The Growth Of Nigerian Music -
Tush Magazine,
8 hours ago
3
Newly wed young man appreciates his pastor with a brand new SUV in Port Harcourt -
Gist Reel,
12 hours ago
4
Daughter Cries Out After Her Mother Was Burnt Alive By Suspected Thugs In Benue (Photo) -
Tori News,
11 hours ago
5
16 year old mother-of-4, fights husband after getting pregnant with 5th child for another man -
Yaba Left Online,
14 hours ago
6
Attack on herders: Fear grips Anambra communities -
Vanguard News,
16 hours ago
7
Some Elders Are Sponsoring Crisis In Yoruba Land – Oluwo Of Iwo -
News Break,
16 hours ago
8
Senate President sympathises with victims of fire disaster in Yobe -
The Guardian,
14 hours ago
