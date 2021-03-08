Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
Channels Television
9
The Cable
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
"This interview is an absolutely disgraceful betrayal of the Queen and the Royal Family" Piers Morgan slams Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for Oprah Winfrey interview
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Piers Morgan has slammed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for the things they revealed during their interview with Oprah Winfrey.
The TV host who has always been critical of the royal f
6 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Another Source
The Nation:
Prince Harry wants Americans to hate his royal family – Piers Morgan
More Picks
1
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip not behind comments about colour of Archie's skin - Oprah Winfrey -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 hour ago
2
If love makes you turn your back on your family, then watch out - Uti Nwachukwu -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
3
Lagos state police command reacts to allegation of giving out a child who has been missing for 4 years to a lady who is not his mother (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
4
The ghost of Princess Diana needs to give Piers Morgan a dirty slap - OAP Toolz -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
5
Lagos and Abuja airports are the only profitable airports, they sustain others ' FAAN wants payment of 25% revenue to federation account stopped -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
6
"This interview is an absolutely disgraceful betrayal of the Queen and the Royal Family" Piers Morgan slams Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for Oprah Winfrey interview -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
7
Man killed as gunmen attack popular drinking joint in Delta community -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
8
16-year-old girl reportedly fights husband taking care of her and the 4 children she had from a previous romantic affair after he caught her cheating (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
9
269 new cases of COVID-19 recorded in Nigeria -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
10
''I got divorced''- South African influencer, Sarah Langa reveals how she made her first million -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...