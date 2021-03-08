Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Daughter Cries Out After Her Mother Was Burnt Alive By Suspected Thugs In Benue (Photo)
News photo Tori News  - The daughter of a nurse has lamented after her mother was brutally burnt alive by thugs.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

"My shield has been taken away" - Grieving daughter of widow allegedly burnt alive by suspected thugs in Benue renounces her community Linda Ikeji Blog:
"My shield has been taken away" - Grieving daughter of widow allegedly burnt alive by suspected thugs in Benue renounces her community
Thugs allegedly shot and burnt Benue widow alive in her home Top Naija:
Thugs allegedly shot and burnt Benue widow alive in her home


   More Picks
1 "We heard from the grapevine that politicians offered bandits N57m not to release abducted Jangebe schoolgirls" ? APGA chieftain Abdullahi Shinkafi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
2 7 Women Working Behind The Scenes, Contributing To The Growth Of Nigerian Music - Tush Magazine, 8 hours ago
3 Newly wed young man appreciates his pastor with a brand new SUV in Port Harcourt - Gist Reel, 12 hours ago
4 Daughter Cries Out After Her Mother Was Burnt Alive By Suspected Thugs In Benue (Photo) - Tori News, 11 hours ago
5 16 year old mother-of-4, fights husband after getting pregnant with 5th child for another man - Yaba Left Online, 14 hours ago
6 Attack on herders: Fear grips Anambra communities - Vanguard News, 16 hours ago
7 Some Elders Are Sponsoring Crisis In Yoruba Land – Oluwo Of Iwo - News Break, 16 hours ago
8 Senate President sympathises with victims of fire disaster in Yobe - The Guardian, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info