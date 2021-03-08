Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Lagos and Abuja airports are the only profitable airports, they sustain others ' FAAN wants payment of 25% revenue to federation account stopped
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has revealed that only the airports in Lagos and Abuja are profitable in the country and the agency would like to stop the 25 per cent revenue contribution it makes to the federation account, as the ...

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Lagos and Abuja airports are the only profitable airports, they sustain others â FAAN wants payment of 25% revenue to federation account stopped Newzandar News:
Lagos and Abuja airports are the only profitable airports, they sustain others â FAAN wants payment of 25% revenue to federation account stopped
Only the airports in Lagos and Abuja are profitable in Nigeria, they rest are not. — FAAN Instablog 9ja:
Only the airports in Lagos and Abuja are profitable in Nigeria, they rest are not. — FAAN


   More Picks
1 Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip not behind comments about colour of Archie's skin - Oprah Winfrey - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 hour ago
2 If love makes you turn your back on your family, then watch out - Uti Nwachukwu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
3 Lagos state police command reacts to allegation of giving out a child who has been missing for 4 years to a lady who is not his mother (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
4 The ghost of Princess Diana needs to give Piers Morgan a dirty slap - OAP Toolz - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
5 Lagos and Abuja airports are the only profitable airports, they sustain others ' FAAN wants payment of 25% revenue to federation account stopped - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
6 "This interview is an absolutely disgraceful betrayal of the Queen and the Royal Family" Piers Morgan slams Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for Oprah Winfrey interview - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
7 Man killed as gunmen attack popular drinking joint in Delta community - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
8 16-year-old girl reportedly fights husband taking care of her and the 4 children she had from a previous romantic affair after he caught her cheating (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
9 269 new cases of COVID-19 recorded in Nigeria - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
10 ''I got divorced''- South African influencer, Sarah Langa reveals how she made her first million - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info