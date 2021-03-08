Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Barry Jhay: 5 things you need to know about the singer
News photo Pulse Nigeria  - Here are some interesting facts about the singer you should know.

7 hours ago
 Additional Sources

Singer, Barry Jhay?s record label boss, Kashy Godson is dead, allegedly committed suicide (graphic) Linda Ikeji Blog:
Singer, Barry Jhay?s record label boss, Kashy Godson is dead, allegedly committed suicide (graphic)
Singer Barry Jhay reportedly arrested following demise of label boss, Kashy Godson Ripples Nigeria:
Singer Barry Jhay reportedly arrested following demise of label boss, Kashy Godson
Barry Jhay allegedly arrested in connection to the death of his label boss, Karshy Godson Lailas News:
Barry Jhay allegedly arrested in connection to the death of his label boss, Karshy Godson
Mystery clouds Barry Jhay’s record label boss’ death Nigerian Eye:
Mystery clouds Barry Jhay’s record label boss’ death
Barry Jhay: 10 Things You Need To Know About Barrister’s Only Son KOKO TV Nigeria:
Barry Jhay: 10 Things You Need To Know About Barrister’s Only Son
Barry Jhay: 6 Things You Didn’t Know About the Singer EE Live:
Barry Jhay: 6 Things You Didn’t Know About the Singer
Barry Jhay Arrested In Ghana In Connection To The Death Of His Label Boss, Karshy Godson Naija on Point:
Barry Jhay Arrested In Ghana In Connection To The Death Of His Label Boss, Karshy Godson
Barry Jhay Arrested In Ghana In Connection To The Death Of His Label Boss, Karshy Godson Newzandar News:
Barry Jhay Arrested In Ghana In Connection To The Death Of His Label Boss, Karshy Godson
Controversy over death of Barrister son’s record label boss, Kashy Godson The Nation:
Controversy over death of Barrister son’s record label boss, Kashy Godson
Mystery shrouds Barry Jhay’s record label boss’ death The Punch:
Mystery shrouds Barry Jhay’s record label boss’ death
Barry Jhay Reportedly Innocent Of Kashy’s Death Too Xclusive:
Barry Jhay Reportedly Innocent Of Kashy’s Death
Singer Barry JHay reportedly arrested in Ghana Information Nigeria:
Singer Barry JHay reportedly arrested in Ghana
TRAGIC! Barry Jhay’s record label boss dies under controversial circumstances The News Guru:
TRAGIC! Barry Jhay’s record label boss dies under controversial circumstances
Barry Jhay Has Been Linked To The Death Of His Label Boss, Kashy & Arrested In Ghana Naija Olofofo:
Barry Jhay Has Been Linked To The Death Of His Label Boss, Kashy & Arrested In Ghana
What do you think really happened between Barry jhay and Kashy?? Gist Reel:
What do you think really happened between Barry jhay and Kashy??
BREAKING! Singer, Barry Jhay Allegedly Arrested In Ghana Over Label Boss Death Legit 9ja:
BREAKING! Singer, Barry Jhay Allegedly Arrested In Ghana Over Label Boss Death
Singer Barry Jhay Arrested In Connection To Death Of His Record Label Boss, Kashy Godson Online Nigeria:
Singer Barry Jhay Arrested In Connection To Death Of His Record Label Boss, Kashy Godson
Barry Jhay allegedly arrested for the death of his label boss “Kashy” [VIDEO] Naija Choice:
Barry Jhay allegedly arrested for the death of his label boss “Kashy” [VIDEO]
Kashy Tori News:
Kashy's Last Words to Barry Jhay Before He Died Finally Revealed
Nigerian man reveals Kashy’s last words to Barry Jhay before his death Kemi Filani Blog:
Nigerian man reveals Kashy’s last words to Barry Jhay before his death


