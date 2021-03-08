Post News
News at a Glance
Barry Jhay: 5 things you need to know about the singer
Pulse Nigeria
- Here are some interesting facts about the singer you should know.
7 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Linda Ikeji Blog:
Singer, Barry Jhay?s record label boss, Kashy Godson is dead, allegedly committed suicide (graphic)
Ripples Nigeria:
Singer Barry Jhay reportedly arrested following demise of label boss, Kashy Godson
Lailas News:
Barry Jhay allegedly arrested in connection to the death of his label boss, Karshy Godson
Nigerian Eye:
Mystery clouds Barry Jhay’s record label boss’ death
KOKO TV Nigeria:
Barry Jhay: 10 Things You Need To Know About Barrister’s Only Son
EE Live:
Barry Jhay: 6 Things You Didn’t Know About the Singer
Naija on Point:
Barry Jhay Arrested In Ghana In Connection To The Death Of His Label Boss, Karshy Godson
Newzandar News:
Barry Jhay Arrested In Ghana In Connection To The Death Of His Label Boss, Karshy Godson
The Nation:
Controversy over death of Barrister son’s record label boss, Kashy Godson
The Punch:
Mystery shrouds Barry Jhay’s record label boss’ death
Too Xclusive:
Barry Jhay Reportedly Innocent Of Kashy’s Death
Information Nigeria:
Singer Barry JHay reportedly arrested in Ghana
The News Guru:
TRAGIC! Barry Jhay’s record label boss dies under controversial circumstances
Naija Olofofo:
Barry Jhay Has Been Linked To The Death Of His Label Boss, Kashy & Arrested In Ghana
Gist Reel:
What do you think really happened between Barry jhay and Kashy??
Legit 9ja:
BREAKING! Singer, Barry Jhay Allegedly Arrested In Ghana Over Label Boss Death
Online Nigeria:
Singer Barry Jhay Arrested In Connection To Death Of His Record Label Boss, Kashy Godson
Naija Choice:
Barry Jhay allegedly arrested for the death of his label boss “Kashy” [VIDEO]
Tori News:
Kashy's Last Words to Barry Jhay Before He Died Finally Revealed
Kemi Filani Blog:
Nigerian man reveals Kashy’s last words to Barry Jhay before his death
