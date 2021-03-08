Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
Channels Television
9
The Cable
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip not behind comments about colour of Archie's skin - Oprah Winfrey
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip were not behind "concerns" about the colour of Archie's skin when Meghan was pregnant, Oprah Winfrey says.
Meghan Markle and Prince Har
1 hour ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Another Source
KOKO TV Nigeria:
Queen And Prince Philip Were Not Royals Who Expressed Concern About Archie’s Skin Colour – Prince Harry Clarifies
More Picks
1
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip not behind comments about colour of Archie's skin - Oprah Winfrey -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 hour ago
2
If love makes you turn your back on your family, then watch out - Uti Nwachukwu -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
3
Lagos state police command reacts to allegation of giving out a child who has been missing for 4 years to a lady who is not his mother (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
4
The ghost of Princess Diana needs to give Piers Morgan a dirty slap - OAP Toolz -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
5
Lagos and Abuja airports are the only profitable airports, they sustain others ' FAAN wants payment of 25% revenue to federation account stopped -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
6
"This interview is an absolutely disgraceful betrayal of the Queen and the Royal Family" Piers Morgan slams Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for Oprah Winfrey interview -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
7
Man killed as gunmen attack popular drinking joint in Delta community -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
8
16-year-old girl reportedly fights husband taking care of her and the 4 children she had from a previous romantic affair after he caught her cheating (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
9
269 new cases of COVID-19 recorded in Nigeria -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
10
''I got divorced''- South African influencer, Sarah Langa reveals how she made her first million -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...