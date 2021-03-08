Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
Channels Television
8
The Guardian
9
The Cable
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Piers Morgan warned by Nigerians on Twitter following his TV clash with Dr. Shola Mos-Shogbamimu
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Nigerians have warned Piers Morgan against getting into bants with Nigerians the way he does with the Brits as he won't get away with it.
22 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Sahara Reporters:
Meghan Says She Contemplated Suicide After Marrying Prince Harry
The Punch:
Victims of Meghan’s rampage’ll speak up soon, says Piers Morgan
Channels Television:
Piers Morgan Tears Into Prince Harry, Meghan Expository Interview
Legit:
Piers Morgan shut down on live TV for attacking Meghan Markle by Nigerian activist Shola Mos-Shogbamimu
Daily Post:
Prince Harry's interview a shame to royal family - Piers Morgan blasts Meghan
The Herald:
‘It Was Shameful’ - Piers Morgan Reacts To Meghan, Harry’s Interview
News Break:
Meghan Says She Contemplated Suicide After Marrying Harry, Alleges Royal Racism
The News Guru:
Why I contemplated suicide after marrying Prince Harry - Meghan Markle
Lailas News:
Meghan and Harry interview with Oprah: Couple allege royal racism
Top Naija:
I was silenced, suicidal in royal family - Meghan Markle [VIDEO]
How Africa:
Piers Morgan Warned By Nigerians On Twitter Following His TV Clash With Dr. Shola Mos-Shogbamimu
Effiezy:
Prince Harry’s interview a shame to royal family – Piers Morgan blasts Meghan
Instablog 9ja:
Piers Morgan reacts to Megan Markle and Prince Harry's Oprah Winfrey interview
FabWoman:
5 Surprising Revelations From Meghan And Harry’s Tell-All Interview With Oprah Winfrey
Signal:
Meghan Says She Contemplated Suicide After Marrying Harry, Alleges Royal Racism
PM News:
Meghan Markle vs Royal Family: Dr. Shola, Piers Morgan tangle on Live TV
Pulse Nigeria:
10 things Meghan and Harry told Oprah
Oyo Gist:
“I thought of suicide,” Meghan reveals in Oprah interview
Edujandon:
Victims of Meghan’s rampage’ll speak up soon, says Piers Morgan
More Picks
1
Sec-Gen of the Medical and Health Workers' Union of Nigeria, his wife and daughter perish in fatal accident along Kaduna-Abuja road -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
2
COVID-19: Ogun Becomes First State In Nigeria To Get Vaccine Delivery -
The Breaking Times,
14 hours ago
3
Nigerians show me love – Osinbajo -
Daily Post,
15 hours ago
4
International Women's day 2021: Enugu governor’s wife pushes feminism, inclusive leadership -
Daily Post,
16 hours ago
5
Kwara Hijab controversy: Government deploys security to schools in Ilorin -
Vanguard News,
19 hours ago
6
Gunmen Abduct 25 Persons In Fresh Attacks On Niger Local Govts -
Channels Television,
17 hours ago
7
PHOTOS: Police arrest another 113 from nightclubs in Lagos -
The Nation,
21 hours ago
8
Queen and her husband didn’t speak about Archie’s skin ― Oprah -
Nigerian Tribune,
16 hours ago
9
Piers Morgan warned by Nigerians on Twitter following his TV clash with Dr. Shola Mos-Shogbamimu -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
10
PHOTOS: Ashimolowo takes COVID-19 vaccine -
The Nation,
22 hours ago
