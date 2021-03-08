Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


PHOTOS: Ashimolowo takes COVID-19 vaccine
News photo The Nation  - Our Reporter The founder of Kingsway International Christian Centre (KICC) Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo has received a shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

PHOTOS: Ashimolowo receives COVID-19 vaccine The Cable:
PHOTOS: Ashimolowo receives COVID-19 vaccine
Pictorial: Nigerian pastor Ashimolowo receives COVID-19 vaccine The Punch:
Pictorial: Nigerian pastor Ashimolowo receives COVID-19 vaccine
PHOTO NEWS: Nigerian pastor Ashimolowo receives COVID-19 vaccine Nigerian Eye:
PHOTO NEWS: Nigerian pastor Ashimolowo receives COVID-19 vaccine
PHOTOS: Ashimolowo Receives COVID-19 Vaccine News Break:
PHOTOS: Ashimolowo Receives COVID-19 Vaccine
Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo takes COVID-19 vaccine Top Naija:
Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo takes COVID-19 vaccine
Ashimolowo becomes first Nigerian cleric to take Covid19 vaccine (Photos) The Street Journal:
Ashimolowo becomes first Nigerian cleric to take Covid19 vaccine (Photos)
Famous Naija Pastor Ashimolowo Receives COVID-19 Vaccine [PHOTOS] The Genius Media:
Famous Naija Pastor Ashimolowo Receives COVID-19 Vaccine [PHOTOS]
Photos Of Nigerian Pastor Ashimolowo Receiving COVID-19 Vaccine Gist 36:
Photos Of Nigerian Pastor Ashimolowo Receiving COVID-19 Vaccine
Pastor Ashimolowo Receives COVID-19 Vaccine (Photos) Naija News:
Pastor Ashimolowo Receives COVID-19 Vaccine (Photos)
We believe in faith and we should take medicine -KICC pastor, Matthew Ashimolowo, says as he receives COVID-19 vaccine|photos Kemi Filani Blog:
We believe in faith and we should take medicine -KICC pastor, Matthew Ashimolowo, says as he receives COVID-19 vaccine|photos
Photos Of Nigerian Pastor Ashimolowo Receiving COVID-19 Vaccine Tori News:
Photos Of Nigerian Pastor Ashimolowo Receiving COVID-19 Vaccine
Pastor Ashimolowo Receives COVID-19 Vaccine Effiezy:
Pastor Ashimolowo Receives COVID-19 Vaccine


   More Picks
1 Gunmen abduct Minister of Women Affair's niece in Plateau state - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
2 Blow Money Records latest signee HANNO begins the year with a widely anticipated single ?Bad Girl'' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
3 Meghan Markle says royal family raised concerns about Archie's skin tone and how dark he'll get while she was still pregnant (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
4 Attack on herders: Fear grips Anambra communities - Vanguard News, 13 hours ago
5 Again, South East govs, leaders shun parley on 2023 political aspiration - The Guardian, 16 hours ago
6 Joan Laporta wins Barcelona presidential election rasing hopes Lionel Messi could remain at the club - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
7 PHOTOS: Ashimolowo takes COVID-19 vaccine - The Nation, 4 hours ago
8 Some Elders Are Sponsoring Crisis In Yoruba Land – Oluwo Of Iwo - News Break, 12 hours ago
9 TheNewsGuru - TheNewsGuru - The News Guru, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info