Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Lawyer Who Sued Pastor Adeyemi, Adeyanju, Falz, Davido, Others For #EndSARS Protest, Not Called To The Bar - NBA
News photo The Nigeria Lawyer  - A lawyer, Kenechukwu Okeke, who filed a criminal complaint before an Abuja Magistrate Court over the actions of 50 persons, including celebrities during the October 2020 EndSARS struggles, has been confirmed to be fake and never called to the bar.

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

#EndSARS: Lawyer who filed a lawsuit against Pastor Adeyemi, Aisha Yesufu, Davido, Falz and 47 others is fake and never called to bar - NBA Linda Ikeji Blog:
#EndSARS: Lawyer who filed a lawsuit against Pastor Adeyemi, Aisha Yesufu, Davido, Falz and 47 others is fake and never called to bar - NBA
#EndSARS: Lawyer who filed a lawsuit against Pastor Adeyemi, Aisha Yesufu, Davido, Falz and 47 others is fake and never called to bar – NBA My Celebrity & I:
#EndSARS: Lawyer who filed a lawsuit against Pastor Adeyemi, Aisha Yesufu, Davido, Falz and 47 others is fake and never called to bar – NBA
#EndSARS: Lawyer Filed Case Against Pastor Sam Adeyemi, Davido, Falz, 47 Others Is Fake, Not Called To Bar – NBA Mojidelano:
#EndSARS: Lawyer Filed Case Against Pastor Sam Adeyemi, Davido, Falz, 47 Others Is Fake, Not Called To Bar – NBA
{BREAKING} EndSARS: Lawyer Who Filed Case Against Sam Adeyemi, Davido, Falz, 47 Others Is Fake, Says NBA Affairs TV:
{BREAKING} EndSARS: Lawyer Who Filed Case Against Sam Adeyemi, Davido, Falz, 47 Others Is Fake, Says NBA


   More Picks
1 Enugu govt commences 1st flyover bridge project located at Nike Lake/T-Junction - Legit, 7 hours ago
2 See Wives of Cult Leaders, 48 Suspects Arrested with Guns & Other Weapons by Police in Lagos (Photos) - Tori News, 13 hours ago
3 Lawyer Who Sued Pastor Adeyemi, Adeyanju, Falz, Davido, Others For #EndSARS Protest, Not Called To The Bar - NBA - The Nigeria Lawyer, 13 hours ago
4 Olivier Dassault, French aviation billionaire, pilot die in helicopter crash - The Nation, 16 hours ago
5 John Boyega, Uzo Aduba, Chadwick Boseman Win at the Critics Choice Awards 2021 | See Full Winners List - Bella Naija, 14 hours ago
6 Lagos and Abuja airports are the only profitable airports, they sustain others ' FAAN wants payment of 25% revenue to federation account stopped - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
7 Newly wed young man appreciates his pastor with a brand new SUV in Port Harcourt - Gist Reel, 17 hours ago
8 Daughter Cries Out After Her Mother Was Burnt Alive By Suspected Thugs In Benue (Photo) - Tori News, 17 hours ago
9 16 year old mother-of-4, fights husband after getting pregnant with 5th child for another man - Yaba Left Online, 19 hours ago
10 Attack on herders: Fear grips Anambra communities - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info