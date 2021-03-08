Gunmen abduct Minister of Women Affair's niece in Plateau state







The incident happened at Rantiya Locost, Dapit Karen, in Jos South Local Linda Ikeji Blog - Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have abducted a niece to the Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Talen.The incident happened at Rantiya Locost, Dapit Karen, in Jos South Local



News Credibility Score: 99%