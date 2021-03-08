Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nnamdi Kanu: IPOB's ESN Arrest Notorious Bandit Leader, Mohammed Isa
News photo Naija News  - IPOB's Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has said the Eastern Security Network (ESN) have captured a notorious bandits leader, Mohammed Isa and his gang.

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

ESN Has Captured Notorious Fulani Bandits Sahara Reporters:
ESN Has Captured Notorious Fulani Bandits' Leader Terrorising Benue, Others, Mohammed Isa — @MaziNnamdiKanu
Eastern Security Network officers captured notorious bandit in Benue – Nnamdi Kanu Ripples Nigeria:
Eastern Security Network officers captured notorious bandit in Benue – Nnamdi Kanu
ESN Has Captured Fulani Bandits’ Leader, Mohammed Isa Terrorising Benue – Nnamdi Kanu Eco City Reporters:
ESN Has Captured Fulani Bandits’ Leader, Mohammed Isa Terrorising Benue – Nnamdi Kanu
ESN has captured notorious bandits Vanguard News:
ESN has captured notorious bandits' leader terrorising Benue, others — Nnamdi Kanu


   More Picks
1 Wike rubbishes registration, revalidation exercise of APC - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
2 Kano-Born Saadat Aliyu Develops Android App For Reporting Rape Cases - Independent, 10 hours ago
3 Insecurity: Niger Governor to equip vigilante groups with automatic pump-action - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
4 Enugu govt commences 1st flyover bridge project located at Nike Lake/T-Junction - Legit, 14 hours ago
5 Nnamdi Kanu: IPOB's ESN Arrest Notorious Bandit Leader, Mohammed Isa - Naija News, 16 hours ago
6 Lawyer Who Sued Pastor Adeyemi, Adeyanju, Falz, Davido, Others For #EndSARS Protest, Not Called To The Bar - NBA - The Nigeria Lawyer, 20 hours ago
7 Olivier Dassault, French aviation billionaire, pilot die in helicopter crash - The Nation, 23 hours ago
8 John Boyega, Uzo Aduba, Chadwick Boseman Win at the Critics Choice Awards 2021 | See Full Winners List - Bella Naija, 20 hours ago
9 'Nigerians Need Jesus Christ Not AstraZeneca Vaccine' - Pastor Says As He Calls On FG To Stop Vaccination - Tori News, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info