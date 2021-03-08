Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Enugu govt commences 1st flyover bridge project located at Nike Lake/T-Junction
Legit  - Gov Ugwuanyi’s administration has announced start of the first ever flyover bridge by the state govt, located at intractable Abakpa Nike/Nike Lake/T-Junction.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Ugwuanyi Commences Construction Of Flyover Project. Leadership:
Ugwuanyi Commences Construction Of Flyover Project.
Enugu Closes Road To Commence Construction Of Flyover Bridge Independent:
Enugu Closes Road To Commence Construction Of Flyover Bridge


   More Picks
1 Enugu govt commences 1st flyover bridge project located at Nike Lake/T-Junction - Legit, 7 hours ago
2 See Wives of Cult Leaders, 48 Suspects Arrested with Guns & Other Weapons by Police in Lagos (Photos) - Tori News, 13 hours ago
3 Lawyer Who Sued Pastor Adeyemi, Adeyanju, Falz, Davido, Others For #EndSARS Protest, Not Called To The Bar - NBA - The Nigeria Lawyer, 13 hours ago
4 Olivier Dassault, French aviation billionaire, pilot die in helicopter crash - The Nation, 16 hours ago
5 John Boyega, Uzo Aduba, Chadwick Boseman Win at the Critics Choice Awards 2021 | See Full Winners List - Bella Naija, 14 hours ago
6 Lagos and Abuja airports are the only profitable airports, they sustain others ' FAAN wants payment of 25% revenue to federation account stopped - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
7 Newly wed young man appreciates his pastor with a brand new SUV in Port Harcourt - Gist Reel, 17 hours ago
8 Daughter Cries Out After Her Mother Was Burnt Alive By Suspected Thugs In Benue (Photo) - Tori News, 17 hours ago
9 16 year old mother-of-4, fights husband after getting pregnant with 5th child for another man - Yaba Left Online, 19 hours ago
10 Attack on herders: Fear grips Anambra communities - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info