Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Insecurity: Niger Governor to equip vigilante groups with automatic pump-action
News photo Daily Post  - Niger State, Governor Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, has revealed that vigilante groups in the state will be equipped with pump action guns to fight back at

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Niger rules out  Dialogue With  Bandits, To Equip local Vigilante With Pump Action Guns TVC News:
Niger rules out  Dialogue With  Bandits, To Equip local Vigilante With Pump Action Guns
Niger govt says no negotiation with bandits; moves to arm vigilante with pump-action guns The News Guru:
Niger govt says no negotiation with bandits; moves to arm vigilante with pump-action guns
Banditry: Niger Gov Promises To Arm Vigilantes With Pump-action News Break:
Banditry: Niger Gov Promises To Arm Vigilantes With Pump-action
Niger Govt To Arm Vigilante With Pump-Action Guns Naija News:
Niger Govt To Arm Vigilante With Pump-Action Guns


   More Picks
1 Insecurity: Niger Governor to equip vigilante groups with automatic pump-action - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
2 Enugu govt commences 1st flyover bridge project located at Nike Lake/T-Junction - Legit, 12 hours ago
3 Lawyer Who Sued Pastor Adeyemi, Adeyanju, Falz, Davido, Others For #EndSARS Protest, Not Called To The Bar - NBA - The Nigeria Lawyer, 18 hours ago
4 Olivier Dassault, French aviation billionaire, pilot die in helicopter crash - The Nation, 21 hours ago
5 John Boyega, Uzo Aduba, Chadwick Boseman Win at the Critics Choice Awards 2021 | See Full Winners List - Bella Naija, 18 hours ago
6 'Nigerians Need Jesus Christ Not AstraZeneca Vaccine' - Pastor Says As He Calls On FG To Stop Vaccination - Tori News, 22 hours ago
7 Nigerian groom rocks Dashiki and jean to his wedding, says his outfit does not define how their marriage would be - Yaba Left Online, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info