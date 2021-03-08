Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nigerians show me love – Osinbajo
News photo Daily Post  - Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Monday thanked Nigerians for their show of love over the years. He spoke with State House correspondents after cutting his birthday cake at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. The VP thanked God for preserving his life.

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


