Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
Channels Television
8
The Guardian
9
The Cable
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Man who dropped out of school in England due to lack of funds thanks Davido for partly funding his education after he returned to Nigeria
Linda Ikeji Blog
- A man who dropped out of school in England due to lack of funds and returned to Nigeria, has graduated from a Nigerian University and he thanked Davido for partly funding his education.
20 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
Man sponsored to school by Davido graduates with first class
The Nation:
Davido’s scholarship beneficiary graduates with first class
Yaba Left Online:
Boy who dropped out of school in England due to lack of funds appreciates Davido for partly funding his education after he returned to Nigeria
The Herald:
Nigerian First Class Graduate Thanks Davido For Funding His Education
My Celebrity & I:
Man who dropped out of school in England due to lack of funds thanks Davido for partly funding his education after he returned to Nigeria
Pulse Nigeria:
Man who dropped out of school in England thanks Davido for funding his education in Nigeria
Lailas News:
Nigerian man thanks Davido for finding his education
Aderonke Bamidele Blog:
Boy who dropped out of school in England due to lack of funds appreciates Davido for partly funding his education after he returned to Nigeria
Newzandar News:
Man who dropped out of school in England due to lack of funds thanks Davido for partly funding his education after he returned to Nigeria
Infotrust News:
Man Sponsored To School By Davido Graduates With First Class
Naija Parrot:
Boy who dropped out of school in England due to lack of funds appreciates Davido for partly funding his education after he returned to Nigeria
Online Nigeria:
Boy Who Dropped Out Of School In England Due To Lack Of Funds Appreciates Davido For Partly Funding His Education After He Returned To Nigeria
1st for Credible News:
Davido sees 1st class graduate through school
Glamsquad Magazine:
Nigerian Man Thanks Singer Davido For Partly Funding His Education
Naija on Point:
Davido Reacts After Man Who Dropped Out Of School In England Due To Lack Of Funds Thanks Him For Partly Funding His Education
Mojidelano:
Young Man Thanks Davido For Funding His Education After Dropping Out Of School In England
Ladun Liadi Blog:
First-class graduate thanks Davido for supporting his go-fund-me account to study abroad
YUP.NG:
First-Class Engineering Graduate Thanks Davido For Partly Funding His Education In Nigeria After He Dropped Out Of School In England
Legit:
Davido reacts as young man he helped raise funds for school graduates with First Class
The Punch:
Student helped by Davido graduates with first class
Nigerian Eye:
Man sponsored to school by Davido graduates with first class
The Eagle Online:
Davido’s scholarship beneficiary graduates with first class
The Will:
Guy Part-Sponsored By Davido Bags First Class From University
Naija Olofofo:
Young Man Sponsored to School by Davido Graduates with First Class (Photo)
More Picks
1
Nigerians, Gambians, Italians Among 55 Arrested In Italy’s Drug Mafia Bust -
The New Diplomat,
4 hours ago
2
Nigerian Actor, Okon Lagos Expresses Concerns About The Meghan Markle And Prince Harry’s Relationship -
News of Africa,
6 hours ago
3
Why we honoured late High Chief O.B Lulu-Briggs, by UNIPORT VC, others -
The Cable,
9 hours ago
4
Headless body of a woman found in uncompleted building in Delta state [photos] -
Ladun Liadi Blog,
12 hours ago
5
2021 U17 AFCON: CAF cancels tournament -
The Eagle Online,
17 hours ago
6
Man who dropped out of school in England due to lack of funds thanks Davido for partly funding his education after he returned to Nigeria -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
7
The moment church members are seen praying & armed with different weapons to ‘attack principalities and powers’ (video) -
The Info NG,
15 hours ago
8
Army Cautions Gumi, Says it does not Deploy Troops Along Ethnic, Religious Lines -
The Herald,
22 hours ago
9
NDLEA nabs drug trafficker at Lagos airport, recovers cocaine in monarch’s palace -
The Eagle Online,
18 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...