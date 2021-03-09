Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Man who dropped out of school in England due to lack of funds thanks Davido for partly funding his education after he returned to Nigeria
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - A man who dropped out of school in England due to lack of funds and returned to Nigeria, has graduated from a Nigerian University and he thanked Davido for partly funding his education.

