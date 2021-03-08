Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

COVID-19: Ogun Becomes First State In Nigeria To Get Vaccine Delivery
News photo The Breaking Times  - The Governor of Ogun state, Dapo Abiodun has confirmed that the state has taken the delivery of AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine. The State recieved 50,000 doses of vaccine in the first supply.

14 hours ago
