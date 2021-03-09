Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Meghan Markle says The Queen has always been ‘wonderful’ to her
News photo Oyo Gist  - "The queen has always been wonderful to me.

11 hours ago
Meghan Markle Linda Ikeji Blog:
Meghan Markle's father grants his own bombshell interview after Meghan's interview with Oprah Winfrey (video)


   More Picks
1 Sec-Gen of the Medical and Health Workers' Union of Nigeria, his wife and daughter perish in fatal accident along Kaduna-Abuja road - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
2 COVID-19: Ogun Becomes First State In Nigeria To Get Vaccine Delivery - The Breaking Times, 14 hours ago
3 Nigerians show me love – Osinbajo - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
4 International Women's day 2021﻿﻿: Enugu governor’s wife pushes feminism, inclusive leadership - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
5 Kwara Hijab controversy: Government deploys security to schools in Ilorin - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
6 Gunmen Abduct 25 Persons In Fresh Attacks On Niger Local Govts - Channels Television, 17 hours ago
7 PHOTOS: Police arrest another 113 from nightclubs in Lagos - The Nation, 21 hours ago
8 Queen and her husband didn’t speak about Archie’s skin ― Oprah - Nigerian Tribune, 16 hours ago
9 Piers Morgan warned by Nigerians on Twitter following his TV clash with Dr. Shola Mos-Shogbamimu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
10 PHOTOS: Ashimolowo takes COVID-19 vaccine - The Nation, 22 hours ago
