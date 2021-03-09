Post News
News at a Glance
NDLEA nabs drug trafficker at Lagos airport, recovers cocaine in monarch’s palace
The Eagle Online
- Femi Babafemi, NDLEA Director, Media and Advocacy, said this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.
18 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Sahara Reporters:
.@ndlea_nigeria Arrests Drug Trafficker With Three Parcels Of Cocaine At Lagos Airport
Channels Television:
NDLEA Arrests ‘Notorious Drug Trafficker’, Recovers Cocaine Hidden In Monarch’s Palace
Linda Ikeji Blog:
Cocaine and heroin recovered from monarch?s palace
TVC News:
NDLEA arrests suspected drug trafficker with 3 parcels of cocaine at Lagos Airport
Prompt News:
NDLEA nabs drug trafficker, recovers three cocaine parcels
Top Naija:
NDLEA recovered cocaine and heroin from monarch’s palace
Mojidelano:
NDLEA Arrests Notorious Drug Trafficker With 3 Parcels Of Cocaine At Lagos Airport (photos/video)
Kanyi Daily:
NDLEA Arrests Notorious Drug Trafficker With Three Parcels Of Cocaine At Lagos Airport
Tori News:
Photo Of Suspected Drug Trafficker Who Was Nabbed By NDLEA With 3 Parcels Of Cocaine At Lagos Airport
The Punch:
NDLEA arrests notorious trafficker, stops US, China, UAE-bound parcels
The Nation:
Cocaine, heroin recovered from monarch’s palace
Daily Post:
NDLEA recovers cocaine from Anambra monarch’s palace, others [VIDEO]
Ripples Nigeria:
NDLEA uncovers cocaine, heroin in Anambra monarch’s palace
News Diary Online:
NDLEA arrests Notorious Drug Trafficker, Intercepts Narcotics in Monarch’s PalaceNewsdiaryonline
Instablog 9ja:
Cocaine and heroin have been recovered from the palace of a prominent traditional ruler by NDLEA officials in Anambra State 58.5 grammes of cocaine and 13.9 grammes of heroin were hidden in the palace of the unnamed King
More Picks
1
Nigerians, Gambians, Italians Among 55 Arrested In Italy’s Drug Mafia Bust -
The New Diplomat,
4 hours ago
2
Nigerian Actor, Okon Lagos Expresses Concerns About The Meghan Markle And Prince Harry’s Relationship -
News of Africa,
6 hours ago
3
Why we honoured late High Chief O.B Lulu-Briggs, by UNIPORT VC, others -
The Cable,
9 hours ago
4
Headless body of a woman found in uncompleted building in Delta state [photos] -
Ladun Liadi Blog,
12 hours ago
5
2021 U17 AFCON: CAF cancels tournament -
The Eagle Online,
17 hours ago
6
Man who dropped out of school in England due to lack of funds thanks Davido for partly funding his education after he returned to Nigeria -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
7
The moment church members are seen praying & armed with different weapons to ‘attack principalities and powers’ (video) -
The Info NG,
15 hours ago
8
Army Cautions Gumi, Says it does not Deploy Troops Along Ethnic, Religious Lines -
The Herald,
22 hours ago
9
NDLEA nabs drug trafficker at Lagos airport, recovers cocaine in monarch’s palace -
The Eagle Online,
18 hours ago
