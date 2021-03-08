Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Cash crunch reduces National Assembly’s sittings to once a week
The Guardian  - The two chambers of the National Assembly may not meet the mandatory constitutional requirement of 181 sittings yearly because of reduction in number of sitting days to once a week.

12 hours ago
