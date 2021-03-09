Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Sec-Gen of the Medical and Health Workers' Union of Nigeria, his wife and daughter perish in fatal accident along Kaduna-Abuja road
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Comrade Silas Gadani Adamu, the Secretary-General of the Medical and Health Workers' Union of Nigeria, has died in a fatal accident. Late Adamu was said to be driving with his wife Mrs. Silas Adamu and daughter Joyce Kubai Adamu, when their vehicle ...

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Sec-Gen of Medical and Health Workers’ Union of Nigeria, his wife, daughter die in fatal accident Top Naija:
Sec-Gen of Medical and Health Workers’ Union of Nigeria, his wife, daughter die in fatal accident
Sec-Gen of the Medical and Health Workers’ Union of Nigeria, his wife and daughter perish in fatal accident along Kaduna-Abuja road Newzandar News:
Sec-Gen of the Medical and Health Workers’ Union of Nigeria, his wife and daughter perish in fatal accident along Kaduna-Abuja road
HEALTH WORKERS’ UNION SECRETARY, HIS WIFE AND DAUGHTER DIE IN ABUJA-KADUNA ROSD ACCIDENT Abuja Reporters:
HEALTH WORKERS’ UNION SECRETARY, HIS WIFE AND DAUGHTER DIE IN ABUJA-KADUNA ROSD ACCIDENT
Oh No! Sec-Gen Of Medical And Health Workers’ Union, His Wife And Daughter Perish In Fatal Accident Gist 36:
Oh No! Sec-Gen Of Medical And Health Workers’ Union, His Wife And Daughter Perish In Fatal Accident
Oh No! Sec-Gen Of Medical And Health Workers Tori News:
Oh No! Sec-Gen Of Medical And Health Workers' Union, His Wife And Daughter Perish In Fatal Accident
Health workers’ scribe, daughter, wife killed in Kaduna-Abuja Highway accident The Punch:
Health workers’ scribe, daughter, wife killed in Kaduna-Abuja Highway accident


   More Picks
1 Sec-Gen of the Medical and Health Workers' Union of Nigeria, his wife and daughter perish in fatal accident along Kaduna-Abuja road - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
2 COVID-19: Ogun Becomes First State In Nigeria To Get Vaccine Delivery - The Breaking Times, 14 hours ago
3 Nigerians show me love – Osinbajo - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
4 International Women's day 2021﻿﻿: Enugu governor’s wife pushes feminism, inclusive leadership - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
5 Kwara Hijab controversy: Government deploys security to schools in Ilorin - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
6 Gunmen Abduct 25 Persons In Fresh Attacks On Niger Local Govts - Channels Television, 17 hours ago
7 PHOTOS: Police arrest another 113 from nightclubs in Lagos - The Nation, 21 hours ago
8 Queen and her husband didn’t speak about Archie’s skin ― Oprah - Nigerian Tribune, 16 hours ago
9 Piers Morgan warned by Nigerians on Twitter following his TV clash with Dr. Shola Mos-Shogbamimu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
10 PHOTOS: Ashimolowo takes COVID-19 vaccine - The Nation, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info