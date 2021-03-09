Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
Channels Television
8
The Guardian
9
The Cable
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
UPDATE – President Buhari Launches Eastern Rail Rehabilitation Project
Salone
- As we speak, all is now set for the groundbreaking ceremony of the Eastern railway rehabilitation project by President Muhammadu Buhari. The Eastern corridor is a narrow-gauge rail track stretching from Port-Harcourt through the South-East, North ...
11 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
Buhari launches Eastern Rail rehabilitation project
The Trent:
Buhari Set To Launch Eastern Rail Rehabilitation Project
Sundiata Post:
President Buhari Launches Eastern Rail Rehabilitation Project
Gist 36:
President Buhari Launches Eastern Rail Rehabilitation Project
Online Nigeria:
President Buhari Launches Eastern Rail Rehabilitation Project
More Picks
1
Joachim Low to leave Germany role after EUROS -
Fresh News,
9 hours ago
2
Piers Morgan Walks Out On Set After Co-Anchor Condemns Him For Always Shaming Meghan Markle -
KOKO TV Nigeria,
13 hours ago
3
EFCC Arraigns Ex –Power Minister for N148m PHCH Severance Benefit Bribe -
Fresh News,
14 hours ago
4
UPDATE – President Buhari Launches Eastern Rail Rehabilitation Project -
Salone,
11 hours ago
5
Sec-Gen of the Medical and Health Workers' Union of Nigeria, his wife and daughter perish in fatal accident along Kaduna-Abuja road -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
6
UBA poised to change face of e-banking with new mobile App -
The Eagle Online,
21 hours ago
