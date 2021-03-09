Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nigerian Actor, Okon Lagos Expresses Concerns About The Meghan Markle And Prince Harry’s Relationship
News photo News of Africa  - Ime Bishop Umoh, better known as Okon Lagos, has gone on Instagram to express worry for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s relationship. He said he hopes what his mind is telling him doesn’t manifest in their relationship.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


