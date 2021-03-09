Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

“We Have Seen It In Nigeria Before” – Reno Omokri Shades Tonto Dikeh And Slams Meghan Markle As He Compares Both Women
News photo Naija Diary  - Nigerian author, Reno Omokri has claimed Meghan Markle married into the Royal family for what she expected to benefit. According to him, the duchess of Sussex bolted after she got in into the royal family and saw it wasn’t what she expected.

2 hours ago
Reno Omokri shades Tonto Dikeh and slams Meghan Markle as he compares both women Linda Ikeji Blog:
Reno Omokri shades Tonto Dikeh and slams Meghan Markle as he compares both women


