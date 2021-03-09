Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigerians, Gambians, Italians Among 55 Arrested In Italy’s Drug Mafia Bust
The New Diplomat  - Fifty-two men and three women of Nigerian, Albanian, Italian and Gambian nationalities have been arrested in three countries, in a

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%


 Additional Sources

Nigerians, Gambians, Italians, Albanians arrested in Italy drug bust PM News:
Nigerians, Gambians, Italians, Albanians arrested in Italy drug bust
Nigerians, Gambians, Italians, Albanians arrested in Italy drug bust See Naija:
Nigerians, Gambians, Italians, Albanians arrested in Italy drug bust


   More Picks
1 Nigerians, Gambians, Italians Among 55 Arrested In Italy’s Drug Mafia Bust - The New Diplomat, 4 hours ago
2 Nigerian Actor, Okon Lagos Expresses Concerns About The Meghan Markle And Prince Harry’s Relationship - News of Africa, 6 hours ago
3 Why we honoured late High Chief O.B Lulu-Briggs, by UNIPORT VC, others - The Cable, 9 hours ago
4 Headless body of a woman found in uncompleted building in Delta state [photos] - Ladun Liadi Blog, 12 hours ago
5 2021 U17 AFCON: CAF cancels tournament - The Eagle Online, 17 hours ago
6 Man who dropped out of school in England due to lack of funds thanks Davido for partly funding his education after he returned to Nigeria - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
7 The moment church members are seen praying & armed with different weapons to ‘attack principalities and powers’ (video) - The Info NG, 15 hours ago
8 Army Cautions Gumi, Says it does not Deploy Troops Along Ethnic, Religious Lines - The Herald, 22 hours ago
9 NDLEA nabs drug trafficker at Lagos airport, recovers cocaine in monarch’s palace - The Eagle Online, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info