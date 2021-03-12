Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Police in Rivers state parades a father of 4 for allegedly drugging, raping and robbing young ladies after luring them on social media.
18 hours ago
Rivers Police arrest serial rapist who allegedly drugged, raped and robbed young women after luring them on social media Linda Ikeji Blog:
Rivers Police arrest serial rapist who allegedly drugged, raped and robbed young women after luring them on social media
Police arrest man for allegedly drugging, raping girls in Rivers The Guardian:
Police arrest man for allegedly drugging, raping girls in Rivers


