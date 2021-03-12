Post News
News at a Glance
Kanye West reportedly cuts off Kim Kardashian by changing his phone numbers and making her go through security to reach him
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Kanye West reportedly cuts off Kim Kardashian by changing his phone numbers and making her go through security to reach him
17 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Another Source
Ripples Nigeria:
Kanye West reportedly cuts off communication with Kim Kardashian
More Picks
1
New Nigerian Hot Kid "Solebrown" Premieres "This Year" A Must Watch Video -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
2
US-based Nigerian man calls out his bank in America after his accounts were closed because he received transfers from Nigeria -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
3
Man calls out Delta local govt council over a truck that has been in the middle of road for two weeks -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
4
Video shows fuel station selling fuel for N210 per litre -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
5
"Femi turned into a control freak that tried to control even the very breath that I took" Precious responds to the allegations Femi Fani-Kayode made against her -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
6
Woman shares the shoes she ordered and what was delivered -
Lailas News,
13 hours ago
7
SHOCKING – Former Oyo Commissioner, Kehinde Ayoola’s Wife Dies 10 Months After Husband’s Death -
Salone,
11 hours ago
8
Moment Fuji star, King Wasiu Ayinde announced Olori Chioma as the Alaafin of Oyo?s 13th wife (videos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
9
Rain falls into hospital ward from leaking roof while patients are on admission (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
10
I will no longer allow my label to submit my music to the Grammys? - The Weeknd reacts to Grammys snub -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
