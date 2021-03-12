Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
Channels Television
9
The Cable
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
"Free Cristiano Ronaldo at the end of the season, he's an expensive mistake? - Former Juventus president Giovanni Gigli
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Former Juventus President, Giovanni Gigli, has opined that signing Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid, was an expensive mistake and the Italian club should be looking to “free Cristiano Rona
17 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
Ex President Giovanni reveals what Cristiano Ronaldo earns per goal at Juventus
Instablog 9ja:
Free Cristiano Ronaldo at the end of the season, he's an expensive mistake -- Former Juventus president Giovanni
