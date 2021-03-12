Woman shares the shoes she ordered and what was delivered

Woman shares the shoes she ordered and what was delivered

A lady who ordered a pair of white high-heeled slippers was left disappointed after she received her order. Lailas News - Nigeria News | Laila's BlogWoman shares the shoes she ordered and what was deliveredA lady who ordered a pair of white high-heeled slippers was left disappointed after she received her order.



News Credibility Score: 99%