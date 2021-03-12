Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Video shows fuel station selling fuel for N210 per litre
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - A video shared online has shown that some fuel stations are already selling fuel above N200 per litre.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Video shows fuel station selling fuel for N210 per litre Naija Surf:
Video shows fuel station selling fuel for N210 per litre
Video of Fuel Station Selling Petrol at N210 Per Litre Online Nigeria:
Video of Fuel Station Selling Petrol at N210 Per Litre
Video of Fuel Station Selling Petrol at N210 Per Litre Naija Choice:
Video of Fuel Station Selling Petrol at N210 Per Litre
How much is a litre of fuel in your area? Gist Reel:
How much is a litre of fuel in your area?
How much is a litre of fuel in your area? #VanguardNews #FuelPriceHike Vanguard News:
How much is a litre of fuel in your area? #VanguardNews #FuelPriceHike
Video of Fuel Station Selling Petrol at N210 Per Litre Gist 36:
Video of Fuel Station Selling Petrol at N210 Per Litre
Video of Fuel Station Selling Petrol at N210 Per Litre Tori News:
Video of Fuel Station Selling Petrol at N210 Per Litre


   More Picks
1 New Nigerian Hot Kid "Solebrown" Premieres "This Year" A Must Watch Video - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
2 US-based Nigerian man calls out his bank in America after his accounts were closed because he received transfers from Nigeria - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
3 Man calls out Delta local govt council over a truck that has been in the middle of road for two weeks - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
4 Video shows fuel station selling fuel for N210 per litre - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
5 "Femi turned into a control freak that tried to control even the very breath that I took" Precious responds to the allegations Femi Fani-Kayode made against her - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
6 Woman shares the shoes she ordered and what was delivered - Lailas News, 13 hours ago
7 SHOCKING – Former Oyo Commissioner, Kehinde Ayoola’s Wife Dies 10 Months After Husband’s Death - Salone, 11 hours ago
8 Moment Fuji star, King Wasiu Ayinde announced Olori Chioma as the Alaafin of Oyo?s 13th wife (videos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
9 Rain falls into hospital ward from leaking roof while patients are on admission (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
10 I will no longer allow my label to submit my music to the Grammys? - The Weeknd reacts to Grammys snub - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info