Trailer Damages Three Flyover Bridges On Lagos -Ibadan Expressway Independent - A low bed trailer car­rying excavator on Sat­urday damaged three flyover bridges on the Lagos-Ibadan express­way. Mr. Olaseni Bakare, the Federal Control­ler of Works in Ogun State, confirmed this to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in a telephone in­ ...



News Credibility Score: 99%