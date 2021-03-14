Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Beyonce celebrates Yemi Alade on her 32nd birthday with a throwback photo
News photo The Info NG  - Theinfong
Theinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blog

American singer and Grammy award winner, Beyonce recently took to social media to celebrate Nigerian Afropop singer and songwriter, Yemi Alade on her 32nd ...

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%


 Additional Sources

Beyonce Sends Birthday Wishes To Yemi Alade Information Nigeria:
Beyonce Sends Birthday Wishes To Yemi Alade
Beyonce Celebrates Yemi Alade On Her Birthday With A Throwback Photo KOKO TV Nigeria:
Beyonce Celebrates Yemi Alade On Her Birthday With A Throwback Photo
Beyoncé wishes singer Yemi Alade a happy birthday Lailas News:
Beyoncé wishes singer Yemi Alade a happy birthday
American Singer, Beyonce Celebrates Yemi Alade On Her Birthday With A Throwback Photo FL Vibe:
American Singer, Beyonce Celebrates Yemi Alade On Her Birthday With A Throwback Photo
Beyonce wishes Yemi Alade a Happy her birthday Ladun Liadi Blog:
Beyonce wishes Yemi Alade a Happy her birthday


   More Picks
1 Nigerian Lady Chioma Denies Being Alaafin Of Oyo's 13th Wife And Tweets A Disclaimer To Tell Her Story. - Stella Dimoko Korkus Blog, 16 hours ago
2 Three generations of beauty – Warri pikin shares adorable photo of herself, mom & daughter to celebrate mother’s day - Effiezy, 14 hours ago
3 Lekki house, N10m scholarship... how Erica's fans celebrated her 27th birthday - The Cable, 18 hours ago
4 Police kills two suspected kidnappers in Abuja - Ripples Nigeria, 7 hours ago
5 Buhari’s Son-In-Law Ahmed Indimi Gets A White Lion Cub As Pet - KOKO TV Nigeria, 12 hours ago
6 Beyonce celebrates Yemi Alade on her 32nd birthday with a throwback photo - The Info NG, 19 hours ago
7 ICYMI: How I was raped five times by armed robber, others — Iyabo Ojo - The Punch, 23 hours ago
8 Nigerian Universities Will Be Shut Down Again If... - ASUU Issues Fresh Threat To FG - Tori News, 6 hours ago
9 Insecurity: Nigerian govt responsible for banditry, kidnapping, others – Arewa youths - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
10 Gunmen kidnap 18-year-old daughter of NSCDC officer in Kebbi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info