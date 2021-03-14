Post News
News at a Glance
NLC gives Ekiti govt deadline to pay outstanding salaries
Premium Times
- The workers gave the governor until May 1 to pay outstanding salaries
13 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Trent:
NLC Gives Governor Fayemi Deadline To Pay Owed Salaries
News Breakers:
NLC Urges Gov Fayemi to Pay Outstanding Workers’ Salaries before May 1
More Picks
1
Nigerian Lady Chioma Denies Being Alaafin Of Oyo's 13th Wife And Tweets A Disclaimer To Tell Her Story. -
Stella Dimoko Korkus Blog,
17 hours ago
2
Three generations of beauty – Warri pikin shares adorable photo of herself, mom & daughter to celebrate mother’s day -
Effiezy,
14 hours ago
3
Lekki house, N10m scholarship... how Erica's fans celebrated her 27th birthday -
The Cable,
18 hours ago
4
Police kills two suspected kidnappers in Abuja -
Ripples Nigeria,
7 hours ago
5
Buhari’s Son-In-Law Ahmed Indimi Gets A White Lion Cub As Pet -
KOKO TV Nigeria,
12 hours ago
6
WOW !!!: Actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday and cross-dresser Bobrisky reconcile weeks after they fought dirty on social media ‘over a married man’ (video) -
Salone,
16 hours ago
7
Beyonce celebrates Yemi Alade on her 32nd birthday with a throwback photo -
The Info NG,
19 hours ago
8
ICYMI: How I was raped five times by armed robber, others — Iyabo Ojo -
The Punch,
23 hours ago
9
Insecurity: Nigerian govt responsible for banditry, kidnapping, others – Arewa youths -
Daily Post,
16 hours ago
10
Gunmen kidnap 18-year-old daughter of NSCDC officer in Kebbi -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
